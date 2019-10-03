The Chinese government put on quite a show of power, prestige and insecurity for its 70th anniversary of communist rule. In addition to shooting off fireworks in Peking, they shot live rounds in Hong Kong, hitting at least one of the thousands of protesters who aren’t buying the Chinese form of one party rule. While China marshals its forces to tout the value of iron-fisted, one-party rule, Americans are watching their government struggling to remain a functioning democracy with all sides respecting the rule of law.