China’s recent moves to impose its control not only over its own people but over foreign companies and even Australia’s internal affairs may be revenge for its “Century of humiliation” at the hands of Great Britain, the US and other western nations but its current crackdown against Hong Kong, Chinese Muslims and its internal dissidents is not welcome news to anyone interested in the spread of democracy. There’s much to admire about Chinese culture but their vast surveillance state isn’t one of them. US companies kowtowing to Chinese demands is not a good omen for American freedoms.