If there’s anything to be learned from the complicated case of Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher who was acquitted of murder by military jurors, it’s that in America’s sprawling government these days it doesn’t matter who’s right or wrong. It matters who is willing to carry out Donald Trump’s personal view of what’s right or wrong.
Not only is Richard Spencer out as Secretary of the Navy for attempting to maintain good order and discipline but the President ordered the Navy prosecutors arguing the case against Gallagher to be stripped of their achievement medals. He has pardoned two other soldiers for war crime-related charges. Perhaps he really does have an ingenious plan. If Donald Trump actually makes good on his promise to end our foreign military entanglements as he has promised, our soldiers won’t stumble into committing war crimes in the first place.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Fiona Hill stands up to Donald Trump
- Name that University of Pennsylvania Law School!
- We, the Impeachers
- or more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.