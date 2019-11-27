Not only is Richard Spencer out as Secretary of the Navy for attempting to maintain good order and discipline but the President ordered the Navy prosecutors arguing the case against Gallagher to be stripped of their achievement medals. He has pardoned two other soldiers for war crime-related charges. Perhaps he really does have an ingenious plan. If Donald Trump actually makes good on his promise to end our foreign military entanglements as he has promised, our soldiers won’t stumble into committing war crimes in the first place.