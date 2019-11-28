Who’s afraid of a heated political discussion around a table where people are armed with sharpened carving instruments? Not I. My family has a semi-diverse collection of friends and relatives gathering around the table. I, for one, will be delighted to gobble down the homemade bread no matter the politics of who baked it earlier in the morning. And, really, is there anything contentious in the news to discuss anyhow? Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Saluting the flag
- Fiona Hill stands up to Donald Trump
- Name that University of Pennsylvania Law School!
