My family has decorated our long-suffering ficus tree with origami paper birds and wreaths made by a teacher friend who sells them to help support the Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network that in turn supports families as they build their lives from homelessness to a permanent place to live. Members of many different houses of worship with many different beliefs pitch in to help. On the national level I wish everyone a few happy days off from all that divides us. Merry whatever you celebrate and a happy 2020!