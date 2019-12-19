Donald Trump apparently went to the dictionary and looked up all the possible synonyms for “you lying hypocrite” before sitting down to write Nancy Pelosi a statesman-like, 6-page letter describing the impeachment hearings as a “colossal injustice” akin to the Salem Witch Trials. My computer screen nearly melted down as I read through it. He’s right, however, that the process is divisive. The divisions didn’t start with the articles of impeachment, however. His cavalier destruction of integrity, from Stormy Daniels to hiring undocumented workers for his country clubs while excluding them at the border to demeaning honorable people like the late John McCain, began our great unraveling.