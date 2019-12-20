A recent poll by that known left-wing, soft-on-defense publication Military Times reports that even among America’s active-duty military members, President Trump’s approval rating has slipped to 42%. Half of their respondents reported having “an unfavorable view of President Trump.” Whoops. It’s hard to argue that it is Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer who are responsible for this country’s clear divisions when even the President’s own troops are having their doubts.