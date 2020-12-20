Who got us through 2020? Lots of people, but the ones who worked hardest to keep us going were the health care workers who looked into the maw of the COVID epidemic and just kept showing up. While they were caring for thousands of terribly sick fellow Americans, researchers were working 24/7 to come up with vaccines. They are now rolling out the results of their efforts. Thank you!
Meanwhile, a rather consequential election was going on. Thanks to all those who worked to make the election free and fair. If I’d had room in the cartoon, I would have included them, too. Onward to 2021!
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Evicting Donald Trump
- Seeing election results clearly
- Unmask the problem
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.