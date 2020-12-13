All the anti-maskers who end up going to the hospital with the coronavirus also end up being cared for by doctors, nurses, orderlies, and cleaning staff who have to wear them. Gee, why would the hospitals require that if they aren’t effective? Here’s something from the Mayo Clinic staff. Or maybe Johns Hopkins is more to your liking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists studies tracking the relative effectiveness of masks in various countries, all supporting that masks work.