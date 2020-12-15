Moving house is definitely a pain. I can imagine the President, like anyone, would prefer not to have to go through the hassle of boxing up his possessions and shipping them off to Mar-a-Lago. It’s almost a big enough pain to understand why he has been so reluctant to accept the results of an American election in which he received 7 million fewer votes than Joe Biden. Still, the people have spoken and so has the Electoral College. It’s time to go.