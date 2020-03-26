Poor Joe Biden is holed up in Delaware blurbing out bromides and blunders about the coronavirus — a catastrophe over which he has little control and about which he apparently has not much to say. He’s probably hoping Nancy Pelosi slipped some stimulus for his campaign into the massive stimulus package deal reached Wednesday morning. In the meantime, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken the stage and showed all of us, including the president of the United States, what leadership looks like.