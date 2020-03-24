I feel sorry for the doctors and other experts who surround the president at his daily briefings. They have to stand attentively as the president dominates the stage emitting theories about the coronavirus which they then have to tactfully, um, redirect. From saying the virus is “something that we have tremendous control over" to asserting that “Anybody that needs a test gets a test — they’re there... and the tests are beautiful,” we have to wait for Dr. Trump to finish and let the real doctors take the podium.