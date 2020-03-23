News about the coronavirus is changing quickly. Go to inquirer.com/coronavirus for the latest information.

The number of coronavirus cases is rising quickly throughout the United States — and around the world. Virtually every aspect of life is being disrupted due to the pandemic. Unemployment claims are increasing, parents are learning to home-school, spring breaks and commencements are being canceled, healthcare workers don’t have the appropriate protection gear, and religious leaders have to find creative ways to facilitate worship.

Cartoonists from around the globe capture the response to the coronavirus and its impacts through their drawings:

Gary McCoy, Shiloh, IL
Osmani Simanca, Brazil
Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT
Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News, NY
Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com
Arcadio Esquivel, Costa Rica
