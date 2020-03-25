One drizzly morning this week just before dawn, I was driving down Market Street about a block or two from our historic Independence Hall when I passed by a bundle of blankets stretched over a sleeping person on a SEPTA bus stop bench. I was headed home to shelter in place with a nice cup of coffee. He was sheltering on a cold, damp slab of metal. I should have given him some money. He inspired this image.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
