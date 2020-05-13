A great sigh of relief rose across the state Monday when Pennsylvania announced that public schools will likely open in the fall. The fact that so many Pennsylvanians are eager to get their kids out of the house and back to the classroom may work in the schools’ favor. Perennially underfunded, the state legislature may well look to cut public schools’ already stretched budgets. Parents who have been home “schooling” their children may finally realize that good teachers in good schools are worth their tax dollars. Let’s hope that the precautions taken now will reduce the coronavirus to a point that it’s safe for kids to return.