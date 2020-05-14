Health officials say that everyone in nursing homes, whose residents and workers have been hit hardest by Covid-19, should all be repeatedly tested for signs of the virus. Governors, including Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf, say they will open their states’ business — they just need testing. So where are the tests? On Tuesday President Donald Trump stood before a sign saying the U.S. “leads the world in testing.” Except, of course, for the other countries that are doing much better than we are. If we had enough tests, we wouldn’t need that great big Rose Garden banner claiming our success.