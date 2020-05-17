Has anyone noticed that we Americans aren’t quite all on the same page about how to recover from the coronavirus? We may “all be in this together,” but it’s looking less and less likely that we’ll all be getting out of this together. In Harrisburg demonstrators, some armed, protested Governor Tom Wolf’s lockdown orders, and in Philadelphia on May 8, protesters circling City Hall demanding we “ReOpen Philly” were met with counter-protesters. Of course it starts at the top with mixed messages being tweeted from the White House, leaving the country with a half-baked response and Uncle Sam half-masked.