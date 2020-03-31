Garbanzo beans, spaghetti sauce, oat milk, tonic water (at least at my local market) as well as, according to NPR, lifesaving kombucha are in short supply at stores around the country.
Meanwhile we get updates from the White House saying massive amounts of supplies are being commandeered for hospitals around the country. Supplies may be on the way, but in New York City and elsewhere, hospital staff say they are running out. Pass the kombucha.
