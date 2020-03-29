When southeast Pennsylvania school districts started closing their schools, Philadelphia paused. So many of our students live in poverty, it seemed safer to keep them in their classrooms. When the health threat became clear, Philadelphia soon followed suit. But, citing inequity, the Philadelphia School District decided not to offer online instruction because so many kids lacked computers and internet. Suburban schools, some just outside Philadelphia’s borders, had no such hesitation. Yet again, Pennsylvania does not see all its children as deserving equal access to learning.