When Philadelphia went looking for emergency beds for coronavirus victims, city officials tried to strike a deal with the owner of Hahnemann Hospital, Joel Freedman, who had shut it down last summer. No dice. The opportunity for a businessman to contribute to the country’s fight against the coronavirus wasn’t incentive enough. Mayor Jim Kenney stuck up for taxpayers, the former Hahnemann employees who lost their jobs, and for the coronavirus sufferers who will now be welcomed to an emergency hospital set up at Temple University. Go Owls! Our for profit healthcare system never looked so shabby.