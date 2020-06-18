Yes, I know. There are many history-changing issues to worry about right now and gray roots is not one of them. Still, when I hear serious scientists warning us about the perils of gathering in barbershops and beauty salons, I can’t help envisioning how a queue of untended heads might naturally line up safely to redo their hairdos. A quick Google search didn’t turn up info on which politicians are managing to get their cut during the lockdown, but it did net one priceless pic proving that wherever our president gets his do done, it’s his own hair.