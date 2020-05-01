Apple. Budweiser. Cabelas. Chick-Fil-A. Facebook. H&R Block. Lincoln. Mazda. Target. All these brands and many, many more feel the need to remind me on a loop of something I’m already quite aware of: That we’re living through “challenging” and “unprecedented times,” and though “the distance between us has gotten bigger,” now more than ever we need to “stay connected” without leaving the “safety" of our "home.”