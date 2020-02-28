Yesterday morning I interviewed people at the corner of South Broad and Snyder Avenue, as well as blocks farther away, about the safe injection site about to be opened nearby. The reaction I heard, as has been reported by others, was mixed, but about half were positive and eloquently so. One Parking Authority employee cheerfully said, “Yes! If it’s properly patrolled and regulated, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I’m three and a half years in recovery. Anything to help.” An older man said, “I feel good about it. It gives them [drug users’ someplace they can drop their needles in a safe place.”