With apologies to Robert Frost, “Someone there is that doesn’t love a wall...” and that would be me. Unless there’s a hidden garden inside, walls scream to be knocked down. Ultimately they can’t keep out things that are important, like ideas, eagles, or viruses that will get over or around them one way of another. We can only hope that the people in charge of keeping us safe from a coronavirus outbreak here in the U.S. (calling Dr. Pence?) will have better ideas in mind.