As I file this cartoon, the President has only announced a council to open up the economy. Whatever he finally announces, we have gone dark economically for long enough to see glimmers of our changed cities where the only vehicles are delivering online purchases from some warehouse owned by Jeff Bezos. I don’t get why local bookstores, for example, can’t right now offer takeout the same way restaurants do so, wearing a mask and standing far from the next person, I can buy from a local merchant and not Bezos. Same with toy stores, paper goods and my local art store. A city isn’t a city if you can’t go fondle the oil pastels in person!