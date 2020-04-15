On what seems like years ago in this pandemic — March 20, to be exact — the Pew Trusts wrote that “Governors of both parties are taking charge of the coronavirus pandemic.” That trend has only intensified as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf and New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, have banded together with others on the east coast to figure out how to open their economies, an idea west coast governors are trying too. It’s only too bad that one of these leaders isn’t running against the yapping President of the United States in November.