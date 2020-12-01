When this pandemic is ever under control, it will have left hundreds of thousands of people dead in the United States alone. It will also have left cities on life support as our businesses have had to close—or at least socially distance, sanitize, open, seat outside, seat inside, close again and then watch while Amazon hires 427,300 employees in the past ten months to deliver every conceivable item to stay-at-home consumers. “I don’t see us going off the cliff, because we’ve already jumped off that cliff!” noted Lauren Gilchrist, director of research at the Philly offices of JLL, a multinational commercial real estate company. Where are the poor and struggling ever going to find jobs if all these local businesses close? Oh, right. Amazon.