As America’s coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told a virtual forum at Georgetown University, “I believe for the most part you can trust respected medical authorities....I believe I’m one of them, so I think you can trust me.” After listening to our president’s non sequitur-filled Rose Garden ramble Tuesday evening, it’s no wonder that, when asked whom they trust for advice on the coronavirus, Americans said they trust infectious disease specialist Dr. Fauci’s information more than they do Donald Trump’s. Duh.