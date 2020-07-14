Don’t take it from just the Democrats — even actual Republicans, including some of his own White House advisers, are unhappy about Donald Trump pardoning one of his former campaign helpers, Roger Stone. U.S. Senator Mitt Romney and PA’s usually circumspect Senator Pat Toomey both criticized the move, with Romney tweeting: " Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.”