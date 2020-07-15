Former Philly mayors must be sighing in relief that they did not have to manage the city through this spring’s triple catastrophes: coronavirus, BLM protests and police response, plus a suddenly mail-in primary election. While the city gets generally good marks for containing COVID, the administration, starting at the top, massively failed to contain the initial protests that turned into a violent night of destruction in Center City and then business corridors in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Likewise, police teargassing protesters on the Vine Street Expressway turned into a national story of bad management. Managing Director Brian Abernathy has taken the fall, announcing his resignation Tuesday evening. For folks in charge, that leaves....