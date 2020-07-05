Today’s Black Lives Matter revolutionaries are the spiritual descendants of the revolutionaries who wrote the Declaration of Independence (”all men are created equal”) and later the Constitution (“in order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice,” etc.). Thomas Jefferson, the Declaration’s original author, is known to have fathered at least six children by Sally Hemings, one of the people he enslaved. Perhaps today he would understand the BLM goal of true, tangible equality in their life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.