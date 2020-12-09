The image that struck me in the obituaries of baseball super slugger Dick Allen was of him actually hitting a real baseball “out of the ballpark.” But the stories that resonated were those about how he spoke out about the shameful racism he encountered on and off the field. For those who think that today he wouldn’t face the intense criticism he took then for protesting racial injustice, two words: Colin Kaepernick.
