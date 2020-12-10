How many times do judges have to slam down their gavels and tell Donald Trump and his wacko lawyers to stop clogging up the judicial system with fantasyland lawsuits aimed at turning over the confirmed results of the November 3 election? A thousand times “no” seems like it’s not enough for his legal team. Even loyal Republicans like PA Senator Pat Toomey are saying what the rest of the world knows to be true. It’s time to concede the election, get on with the transition and restore our democracy’s basic rite of passage: the peaceful transfer of power.