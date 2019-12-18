While New Jersey Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew was cogitating about which political party he belonged to, both parties gave him the cold shoulder. Several of his Democratic staff members quit. Then South Jersey Republicans didn’t greet him with open arms because several of their own members were already planning to run for his seat. Whoops. It turns out that changing parties in mid-impeachment is more complicated than it looks!
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Philly bags a plastic bag bill
- Larry Krasner v. Donald Trump
- Let’s pay more for our losing war in Afghanistan
