What a great day for Philadelphia! After seven years of trying to clean up our plastic bag mess, Philadelphia’s City Council finally passed a plastic bag ban shepherded by Councilman Mark Squilla. Go, Mark! Topping that, flogged by Councilwoman Gym, the worthies pruned the city’s 20 year-old tax abatement that spurred home construction but also shielded million-dollar condo purchasers from taxes that largely went to the city’s less-than-million-dollar school kids. Go, Helen! The only downside is having to pick up all the bags deposited on my sidewalk until July 2, before the plastics ban goes into effect.
