After our president floated the brilliant suggestion that he could delay the November election — out of a sudden concern for our health — he received immediate pushback from many quarters of the sane political spectrum. Later in the day he suggested that he was only starting a, ummm, discussion. The discussion is now about whether the man who “leads” our country is ready to lead it over the cliff to get elected.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Rob Tornoe on COVID baseball
- Rodney Muhammad diverges from John Lewis
- Virtually learning how to reopen schools
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.