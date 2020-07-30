Donald Trump isn’t the only person who has trouble with social media. This week, Minister Rodney Muhammad, president of the local NAACP, was caught in his own foray into pictorial prejudice when he shared a white supremacist quote on Facebook: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Those words were accompanied by a cartoon of a stereotypically drawn, hook-nosed caricature of a Jewish man, whose bejeweled hand was crushing a crowd of people.
When called out on it, Muhammad responded: “To be real honest with you, I didn’t even pay attention to the picture.” As any cartoonist could have told him, if you draw it, say it, or share it, you own the consequences.
