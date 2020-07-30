Donald Trump isn’t the only person who has trouble with social media. This week, Minister Rodney Muhammad, president of the local NAACP, was caught in his own foray into pictorial prejudice when he shared a white supremacist quote on Facebook: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Those words were accompanied by a cartoon of a stereotypically drawn, hook-nosed caricature of a Jewish man, whose bejeweled hand was crushing a crowd of people.