“Union” is not part of this president’s current state. While his favorable poll numbers have risen of late to a high 49%, the number disapproving of his reign are at 50%. A whopping 1% of our friends and neighbors have no opinion, at least in this poll, about our president. We are a rancorously divided country which is reason enough to long for someone who could just calm things down long enough to recover our neighborly good cheer--though I’m not sure exactly to find it outside of Jimmy Stewart movies.