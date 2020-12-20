“I go back to [former head coach] Denny Green and he told me when I was a very young coach, if you take your starting quarterback out, you’re telling your team you’re ready to move on,” Dungy said on WFAN in New York Friday. “It’s hard to say, ‘Hey we took Carson Wentz out for whatever reason. We put Jalen Hurts in, but now we can go back to Carson, he’s OK now.’ I think that really becomes tough, especially the way Hurts played.”