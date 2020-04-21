While thousands of people are getting on ventilators, Mother Earth is breathing freely now that the coronavirus plague has shut down much of the world’s manufacturing, energy production, and travel. Air pollution seems to have dropped 50% in some cities, though Philadelphia has seen mixed results. Fortunately, our president took time out from emitting his confusing social distancing messages to whack environmental rules that would keep the air clean.
We’re in real trouble if it takes a near total collapse of the world’s economies to get rid of the pollution that we usually emit.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
