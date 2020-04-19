“I believe the woman! Except if she gets in the way of the guy I prefer for president” has been the tone of subdued liberal response to former Joe Biden staffer Tara Reade’s allegations that her boss assaulted her nearly three decades ago. A notable exception was the always forthright Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who said that the charges are “legitimate to talk about.” The New York Times didn’t help things by taking 19 days to cover Reade’s allegations, when their reporters jumped right on accusations made against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination hearings. As someone who has done her fair share of cartoons about allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against all sorts of men, including Kavanaugh, I’m with AOC: Biden’s behavior with women is “legitimate to talk about.”