Best wishes to all who are virtually celebrating Easter and Passover this week and to those who are just celebrating the return of good old spring. May this time of isolation be followed by a rebirth in jobs for those who have lost theirs, healing for those still sick, and consolation for those who have lost loved ones. We’re all in this together though our health care workers, transit drivers, sanitation crews, police, and more. All who have had to work to hold our society together are in it way more than the likes of me. Thank you.