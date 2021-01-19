How does Eagles GM Howie Roseman still have his job? Does he have compromising photos of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie? Maybe from one of those office Christmas parties Chip Kelly refused to attend?
Howie has drafted a firefighter in Danny Watkins, a stiff in Marcus Smith, a bust in WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside (when he could have had superstar WR DK Metcalf), an undersized WR in Jalen Reagor (when rookie phenom Justin Jefferson was sitting there for the taking), and Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, not long after locking up franchise QB Carson Wentz, signing him to a four-year extension.
Howie started out with the Eagles as an unpaid intern, and he’s been drafting like one. How has it gotten this bad so fast? They say meteorologists are always wrong. Well, so is Howie Roseman.
See more editorial cartoons from The Inquirer:
For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.