The visual references for today’s cartoon came from about 30 feet from each side of my front door where I drew what I saw on the sidewalk, curb and corner gutter. Every day, someone in my household picks up two to fifteen or so contributions from my fellow citizens who have been getting lunch at Wawa, getting caffeinated at Starbucks or getting poorer at our nearest Pennsylvania lottery dispensary. It’s true there is no trash can on the busiest corner (taken out so a new restaurant could provide outdoor seating for customers whose napkins float my way). There should be. Mayor Kenney’s inane excuse is that every time they provide trash cans, low and behold, PEOPLE USE THEM! Emptying them once in awhile would one solution. I look forward to street sweeping but of all of us could help by not throwing stuff onto the streets that then have to be swept.