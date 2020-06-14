The argument against equal funding for school children in the state of Pennsylvania often goes something like, “Money doesn’t guarantee a good education.” Maybe, but when rich people put their kids in the “best” private schools, they now pay around $40,000 a year for high school: $39,250 for Agnes Irwin; $40,350 for Germantown Friends School; $37,600 for Episcopal Academy, a bargain. All of those tuitions are well over twice what is spent on a kid in Philadelphia public schools ($15,562 per student, according to the PA Dept. of Education’s annual financial report). I guess rich kids are just harder to educate.