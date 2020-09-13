Looking at the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness map, there are four states with fewer than 1,000 homeless people — and they all have cold winters. California (151,278) and New York (92,091) have the most. Before you say, “See? Democrats!”, remember that the states with the next two highest numbers are Texas (25,848) and Florida (28,328). And Pennsylvania doesn’t make the top tier of this ranking because we are just one person shy of the 13,200 cut-off number. Perhaps instead of making political hay, we could spend our time figuring out how to bring the estimated 567,715 of our homeless fellow citizens in from the cold.