From May until late August, over a million Americans filed for initial jobless benefits every week except one, according to Department of Labor statistics. That’s a lot of our fellow citizens who were working and aren’t now. Philadelphia hasn’t been spared, with hundreds of small businesses permanently closing because of the lockdowns the city mandated to help stem the coronavirus spread. On the bright side, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s August 2020 report indicated “continued improvement in business activity”—but its “indexes for full-time and part-time employment remained negative.” This Labor Day, many Americans are looking for gainful labor.