Welcome to Philadelphia where our one growth industry seems to be murder. As Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas and our Inquirer editorial board have repeatedly pointed out, despite the city’s costly, three-year-old Office of Violence Prevention, not much violence is being prevented. As of Sept. 7, the police crime mapper reported the city has had 310 murders in 2020, up 31% from last year and nearly 100 more murders than the city clocked total in 2017, the year the office was started. The city’s promising Group Violence Intervention effort is just getting started. Let’s prune what isn’t working and keep what is.