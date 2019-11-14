When yesterday’s impeachment hearings began and Republican Congressman Devin Nunes (Calif.) “welcomed” the day’s first witnesses by sarcastically praising them for “passing the Democrats’ Star Chamber auditions”, I couldn’t help but think of the difference between the long service of State Department officials Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and acting ambassador to the Ukraine William B. Taylor, JR., and that of our current President. Unfortunately for the Republicans, these men make the Deep State look darn good, especially compared to the service record of our Commander-in-Chief. A future witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, has the visual decorations to make the point in the cartoon.