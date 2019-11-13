Between last Thursday when I drew a cartoon about children dying by gunfire both in Mexico and here in the States, another child in Philadelphia was deprived of his life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. This time a 19-year-old shot his 11 year-old brother in their home. The police are even getting burned out carrying young bodies to the hospital. We can wring our hands or we can start getting the guns out of our children’s lives — both on the street and our homes.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Michael Bloomberg’s green new platform
- Child gunfire victims
- Philadelphia crime fighters fighting each other
